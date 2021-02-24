Oppenheimer Weighs in on Chemed Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chemed in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE CHE opened at $481.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $521.70 and a 200-day moving average of $501.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

