Oppenheimer Comments on ITT Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ITT in a research report issued on Sunday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

ITT stock opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. ITT has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $82.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,494,000 after acquiring an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ITT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,439,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ITT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,911,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

