Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $53.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.