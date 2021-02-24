Opacity Achieves Market Cap of $5.14 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Opacity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Opacity has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $46,736.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.40 or 0.00497366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00070501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 100.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00082101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.58 or 0.00503612 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00055047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00073844 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.