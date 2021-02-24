Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.80

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.80 and last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 34 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 482,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,696,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,601 shares of company stock worth $12,637,606 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

