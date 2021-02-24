ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. ONEOK also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-3.08 EPS.

Shares of OKE opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.68.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

