ONE Gas (OGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.
ONE Gas stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.10%.
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.
