Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 278,306 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

