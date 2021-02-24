Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of ONCT stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $8.65.
About Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.
