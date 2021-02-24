Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Down 5.1%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.48. 137,384,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 74,516,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $305.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 320,429 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

