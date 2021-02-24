On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Trading 11.9% Higher

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 4,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 6,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

About On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

