Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) Shares Gap Up to $86.00

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.12), but opened at GBX 91 ($1.19). Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) shares last traded at GBX 85.33 ($1.11), with a volume of 2,053,522 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.53. The firm has a market cap of £154.78 million and a P/E ratio of -19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

In other news, insider Bill Rhodes sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19), for a total transaction of £409,500 ($535,014.37). Also, insider Colin King purchased 35,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £18,932.13 ($24,734.95).

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

