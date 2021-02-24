Odyssey (OCN) Hits Market Cap of $4.05 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.84 or 0.00494591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00066764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00080477 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000673 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00058197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00074489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.39 or 0.00475108 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

