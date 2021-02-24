Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. 13,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,658. The stock has a market cap of $809.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 275,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $1,746,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 675,784 shares of company stock worth $11,044,885. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

