Ocean Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $394.06 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001902 BTC on popular exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $394.06 million and $51.19 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.74 or 0.00768093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00033693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00038842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060756 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,312.35 or 0.04677183 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.