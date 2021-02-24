Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,035.63 ($26.60).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCDO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price objective on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,679 ($35.00) per share, for a total transaction of £99,792.75 ($130,379.87). Also, insider John W. Martin acquired 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,591 ($33.85) per share, with a total value of £99,986.69 ($130,633.25). Insiders have bought 7,602 shares of company stock valued at $20,022,683 over the last 90 days.

OCDO opened at GBX 2,327.41 ($30.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £17.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -132.80. Ocado Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,629.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,451.26.

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

