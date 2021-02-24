O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. O-I Glass also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.32 EPS.

NYSE OI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. 29,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UFS lowered shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

