NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $11.35 on Wednesday, reaching $554.33. 77,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $551.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.49.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

