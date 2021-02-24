nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $26.91. 20,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

