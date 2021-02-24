NuShares (NSR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $83.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $83.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuShares has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010567 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,853,583,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,526,482,283 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

