Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Houte Hans Van Sells 5,330 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NRIX opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,301,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,969,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,282,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $23,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

