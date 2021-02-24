NuCypher Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $134.71 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. NuCypher has a total market cap of $296.61 million and approximately $134.71 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001489 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.61 or 0.00463495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00070909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00082670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.76 or 0.00506012 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00055573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00074193 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,110,067,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,500,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

