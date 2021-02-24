Nucor Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.
Nucor has increased its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years.
NUE stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. Nucor has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
