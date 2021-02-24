Nucor Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

Nucor has increased its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years.

NUE stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. Nucor has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

