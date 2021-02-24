NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.80.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.30. 393,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,244. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

