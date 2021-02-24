Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Cut by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.8% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $831,792 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $298.68 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $365.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

