Northcoast Research Weighs in on Copart, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Northcoast Research cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copart in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.14. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $111.21 on Tuesday. Copart has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.83.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.