Nord/LB Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €58.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.23 ($68.51).

1COV stock opened at €60.12 ($70.73) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($70.56). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion and a PE ratio of 60.12.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

