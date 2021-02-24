nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives $40.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LASR. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,104,314.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $301,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in nLIGHT by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,338,000 after acquiring an additional 174,952 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

