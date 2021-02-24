Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of HTA opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.60 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.