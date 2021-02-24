Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 127,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

