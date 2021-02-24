Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 189 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,260,000 after buying an additional 489,602 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 9.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,067,000 after purchasing an additional 119,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $228.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IPG Photonics to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,273.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

