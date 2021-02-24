Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $968,000 Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after acquiring an additional 128,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 798,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 57.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 676,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,631,000 after acquiring an additional 246,214 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.55.

RE opened at $239.98 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

