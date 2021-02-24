Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $735,000 Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CONE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 13,707.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,149,000 after buying an additional 3,418,575 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $110,967,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 666.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 926,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,849,000 after buying an additional 805,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,780,000 after buying an additional 528,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,597,000 after buying an additional 504,713 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

CONE opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

