Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 785 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after buying an additional 209,760 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 158,429 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 113,867 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,256.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 101,478 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $4,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 21,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $1,085,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,001.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $568,370.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,425.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,556,470. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 116.77 and a beta of 1.42.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

