Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

NINE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NINE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 3,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,998. Nine Energy Service has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

