Nikola (NKLA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Nikola to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. Nikola has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKLA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

