NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Boosted by Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 0.8% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.62. The stock had a trading volume of 199,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,978. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day moving average is $129.61. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $212.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.