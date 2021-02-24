NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $134.29. 155,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,978. The stock has a market cap of $211.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day moving average is $129.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

