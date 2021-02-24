Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.06.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $10.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.10. 16,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,452. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.78 and a 200 day moving average of $297.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,140,761.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

