Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,243 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,516. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMI stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.59. 1,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.17. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.85.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

