Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.56. 38,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,937. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

