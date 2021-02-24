Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,037 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 157,201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 268,903 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 519,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,209. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

COG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

