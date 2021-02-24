Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson Sells 2,193 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02.

NCBS traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.84. The company had a trading volume of 38,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $785.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

