NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of NIC worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NIC by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NIC by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NIC by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NIC alerts:

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research downgraded NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.