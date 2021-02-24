nib holdings limited (NHF.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:NHF)

nib holdings limited (NHF.AX) (ASX:NHF) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get nib holdings limited (NHF.AX) alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Fitzgibbon 314,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th.

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes health insurance to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and nib Travel segments.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for nib holdings limited (NHF.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nib holdings limited (NHF.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.