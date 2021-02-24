NFTLootBox Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $806,887.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One NFTLootBox token can now be purchased for $51.10 or 0.00101385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.41 or 0.00488915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00070344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 99.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00082054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.37 or 0.00500728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00073893 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

NFTLootBox Token Trading

NFTLootBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

