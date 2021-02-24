NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEX stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $889.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after buying an additional 1,165,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,996,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 159,619 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 29.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,152,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,567 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 453,913 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.