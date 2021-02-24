NEXT (NET) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $48,069.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.70 or 0.00357476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003213 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About NEXT

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

