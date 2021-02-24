NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Principal Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,603 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Principal Active Income ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Principal Active Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:YLD opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. Principal Active Income ETF has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $41.08.

