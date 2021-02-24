NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,933 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 191,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $808,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 689,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 700.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

