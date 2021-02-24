NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $43,000 Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 669.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 711.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 797,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 168,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62,187 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

